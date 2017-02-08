You might be wondering why it’s taken me so long to publish this review.

It’s simple, really: Nioh is hard. Painfully, swear-inducingly hard. By the time Sony’s coverage embargo lifted, I was still struggling my way through the opening few levels.

And, yet, I loved every minute of it. Even after dying at the same boss for the tenth time.

It’s the Dark Souls mentality: you’ll spend hours hitting your head against a brick wall, only to jump for joy when you finally make some progress.

Sure, the resulting migraine hurts, but somehow in a good way - just like it will an hour or so later, when you repeat the whole process again.

Better stock up on paracetamol - you’re going to need it if you plan on finishing this epic action adventure.