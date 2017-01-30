The variation in level design means that each of the six locations has its own atmosphere and obstacles. For example, you’re allowed access to a great deal of the Paris level without needing a disguise, since the target is hosting a public fashion show. While this means sneaking around is not mandatory, it proves more difficult to make the kill without a drunk socialite noticing.

In Colorado, on the other hand, the majority of the areas are hostile and heavily guarded. Even in disguise, someone’s always keeping an eye on you - but on the other hand there are way more explosives and firearms lying around for you to put to good use.

IO Interactive doesn’t want you to just hastily take down your target, though. Exploration is rewarded, whether you’re discovering an explosive golf ball or a secret tunnel. And it’s not just objective-centred treats up for grabs, either. Sneak into the attic of the Paris level’s mansion and you’ll be treated to some gorgeous sunbeams cutting through the dusty heaps of antiques; take a dip in the sauna in Japan and you'll get to marvel at Hokkaido’s mountain range as it's kissed by the setting sun.

The crowds, meanwhile, are really the star of the show, packed full of a wide variety of natural, realistic NPCs who mingle and move convincingly.

The slow pace of the game means you have time to take it all in and to soak up the ambience. And while the game shows off its graphical splendour, you can show off your craftiness. Pre-set challenges, such as not changing outfits or offing your target with a certain weapon or item, give you a chance to make things more difficult and interesting for yourself, and in turn they reward you with alternative ways to start or play the level, such as bringing in new items or spawning you in a different area.