Dirt 4 could be the best rally game ever made. Actually, scratch that: for pure realism, it could be one of the best racing games ever made. Period. And it might also be one of the most accessible.

See, where Dirt Rally was unflinching in its steep learning curve - albeit addictively so - Dirt 4 offers something for everyone, whether would-be rally drivers or Mario Kart upstarts.

How? Building on the addictive competitive aspects of previous Dirt entries, Dirt 4 pairs a scintillating simulation engine with a host adjustment options - and these aren’t just your standard difficulty levels.

From handling choices to a real depth of difficulty customisation to pinpoint tweaks, Dirt 4, at least on first impression, looks to be the complete off-road package.