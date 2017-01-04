Dyson has jumped straight in at the deep end for its first foray into haircare.

It’s packing the same kind of digital motor you’d find in one of its robot vacuum cleaners, the same bladeless, high-velocity airstream you’ll find in its hot+cold fans, and a clever temperature sensor that’s supposed to stop your hair getting damaged from too much heat.

But in the end, it still just dries your hair, right? It’s like buying baked beans.

Stay with me on this one, I’ll explain.

A tin of Waitrose’s finest might cost three times the price of the ones you’ll get from Lidl, but both fill you up. How can the £300 Supersonic be any better than a £20 basic dryer you pick up at the supermarket?

Then again, I’ve hardly got the luxurious, flowing locks to prove my point. That’s why I handed it over to four generations of long-haired experts to find out whether the Supersonic could really blow them all away.