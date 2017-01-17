You don't need to rely on VIrtual Cockpit, either. Just look straight ahead and the optional heads-up display beams the most important information straight onto the windscreen.

With your current speed, the current speed limit, and any driving directions right in your line of sight, you never feel distracted - even when you're in the middle of nowhere. At night. With no idea how to get home.

Believe me, I've been there.

You can't move it very far around the windscreen, but it never felt obtrusive. It'll start flashing if you're consistently driving above the speed limit, but c'mon, you shouldn't be doing that in the first place.

Brightness is easy enough to tweak, and you can turn it off altogether if you like, but I pretty much left it on all the time. Heads up displays are going to be big in the future, so you might as well get used to them now.

Autonomous driving is the other bit of sci-fi car tech on the horizon, but we're not quite there yet. The S5 does have adaptive cruise control and lane assist, though - which are as close as it gets in an Audi right now.

Cruise control has its own dedicated control stalk beneath the indicators, but it's a little fiddly here - I'd love to see either on-wheel buttons, or some other placement. Toggle it on and the car will maintain a set distance from the traffic in front, slowing down if you hit traffic and picking up speed again once it clears. With Lane Assist on too, the car pretty much drives itself as long as you've got your hands on the wheel. You only need to apply the smallest amount of pressure and the wheel takes care of the rest. For long distance driving, it's fantastic.

Finally, when it comes to parking, Audi has you covered. The S5 has front, back and side sensors, as well as cameras built into the wing mirrors, front bumper and tailgate. That means you get a top-down view on the centre console as soon as you shift into reverse, just like you've got a tiny drone flying above the car. The audible sensors are generous with distance, letting you get very close to walls and other cars before it starts panicking - I had no trouble squeezing into tight gaps.

For those tougher spaces, though, the car can park itself. As long as it detects a space as you're pulling alongside it, you just have to change gears and handle the pedals - the wheel turns automatically and on-screen prompts tell you what to do. It works just as well as any automatic parking system I've used, and is genuinely handy in tight multi-storey carparks.