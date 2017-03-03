But wait, come back! You haven’t seen it in action yet. The AirSelfie has another trick, aside from being charmingly small – it’s self-stabilising with an auto-hover mode, so you just throw it into the air and watch as it floats before you with menacing selfie intent.

This isn’t a new trick, but our graphs suggest it’s a long way from reaching peak novelty value. Unfortunately, there isn’t an automatic return-to-hand feature, but the AirSelfie is pretty easy to fly back using the app’s manual controls or, in ‘motion control’ mode, by moving your phone in the direction you want it to go.

Rather than using Bluetooth, the AirSelfie creates its own local Wi-Fi network, with its app containing some selfie-perfecting options that help give it some semblance of practicality.

You can set a delay timer (up to ten seconds) to make sure you’re part of the photo rather a strange, phone-obsessed person in the corner. There’s also a burst mode (up to ten shots), adjustable flight speeds, and the option of setting that crucial selfie angle low or high.

We’re talking pretty high too – this thing can fly up to 20 metres into the air, about the height of a five storey building. No bald patch is safe from the AirSelfie.

What are the photos like from the up there? We couldn’t tell from our demo in a low-ceilinged room, but in general they’re best described as acceptable. It’s a 5MP camera with no flash, so less powerful than the front-facing cameras on most smartphones.

You don't get much cropping potential at this size, but the anti-vibration systems to seem to keep things steady and these are, after all, snaps destined for nothing more than social media. Aunt Mavis probably won't roast you on Facebook for the artefacting in your beach selfie.