Yes, for this sort of money you can buy a bigger and more capable soundbar to improve your movie experience. Yes, you have a massive choice of wireless speakers for listening to music. And there are quite a few gaming soundbars that are more affordable and bring a similar improvement to your gaming experience. But who else can sell you a soundbar that can have a decent stab at doing all three?

If you’re used to the sound of your TV or your monitor when you watch films or enjoy games, the Yamaha SR-C20A will take your experience to an entirely other level. Despite its relative titchiness, the Yamaha serves up a pretty big sound, with plenty of width and even a little height to its soundstage. The lowest frequencies have good definition and detail, so there’s not the sort of monotonal thumping that less capable soundbars (including some of Yamaha’s) indulge in.

Bass is textured, well controlled and - best of all - properly varied, depending on whether you’re listening to instruments or the solid fist-on-jaw impact of a beat-’em-up console game.

At the opposite end of the frequency range there’s good extension, proper crispness to treble sounds but not too much of the splashy hardness a less well-sorted soundbar might produce. If your content demands it, the Yamaha can really attack a soundtrack - but that’s not at the expense of refinement. And similarly, the midrange is poised and informative - if there’s detail in there, the SR-C20A will dig it out. Doesn’t matter if you’re listening to a Netflix stream of Lupin, a Bluetooth stream of The Weeknd’s 'Can’t Feel My Face' or 'Call of Duty: Black Ops III' via a PS4, the Yamaha has no problem explaining exactly what’s what.

It’s able to make good on the sort of dynamic variances that most games thrive on, it’s able to lay out a soundstage so the position of musicians on it is obvious, and it’s able to pick up on the details lurking on the edges of a movie soundtrack. It’s genuinely an all-rounder.

It’s not perfect, of course. What is? Yamaha’s suggestion that the SR-C20A can create a virtual soundfield that will convince you that sound is coming from the side or even the rear of your listening position is a false alarm. And if you decide to listen at properly antisocial volumes then quite a lot of the Yamaha’s composure deserts it.

But context is everything here. The SR-C20A is usefully small, reasonably affordable and can make across-the-board improvements to the sound of your TV or your monitor. It’s even half-decent with music. What more do you want, jam on it?