At first glance, the black and red M365 is hard to tell apart from a regular adult-size kick scooter, its most immediately notable feature being the two 8.5in air-filled tyres that indicate its versatility.

Pick it up, though, and its weight will quickly remind you that this is no regular scooter. Although the frame is constructed from lightweight aluminum, it can’t hide the heft of the battery and motor hidden in the base. The whole thing weighs in at 12.5kg, and while there are no doubt heavier alternatives, you won’t want to carry it far.

Folding and securing the M365 is easy as pulling the little lever, and the whole process takes just a few seconds. I should say the scooter I was given to test began to fold involuntarily while I was riding it, a safety hazard that was found in a limited number of products and resulted in Xiamoi recalling them. We’re told that all affected model numbers have now been recalled, and no currently on-sale stock is at risk. Phew.

Across the handlebars (left to right) you’ve got a break, a bell, a power button with four LED lights to indicate which mode the scooter is in, and an accelerator that you push slightly unnaturally with your thumb. Handily, it’ll only work once the scooter is moving, so no unexpected lurching into the road.

One thing I did notice while testing the M365 is that it takes a bit of time to work out the most natural placement for your feet. The base is wide enough for you to have them side-by-side if you want, but I tended to have my back foot leant against the heel of my leading foot.