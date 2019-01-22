You can think of Ticwatch as the OnePlus of smartwatches. It gets you most of the same specs as the big names for less cash.

One of the most important parts of a watch, its design, doesn’t really enter the equation here, though. The Ticwatch S2 has a sensible, practical casing, but it won’t turn many heads. Apart from people asking why you have such a monster on your wrist.

The case is plastic. Bezel, back and sides are all polycarbonate. It’s not flashy. It’s not shiny. And the checkerboard pattern around the outer part of the bezel seems a little cheesy, rather than the high-end look Mobvoi was probably aiming for. That’s the company behind Ticwatch, by the way.

You can’t argue with the pragmatism of plastic, though. This isn’t flimsy, flex-prone stuff. It is similar to the polycarbonate used in some of Garmin’s chunkier watches, and the bezel is deliberately built up to avoid damage to the screen glass.

There’s another option too, the Ticwatch E2. This has the same core features, but looks more like a smartwatch, less like a high-end sports watch. It’s a bit cheaper too, so may be the better choice if you don’t want a super heavy-duty feel.

It just misses out on the S2’s military spec testing for shock, temperature and pressure. The complaints about the look and the plastic still mostly apply, though.

What are those hardware features the two models share? Ticwatches now have 5ATM water resistance, meaning you can swim and shower wearing one.

The strap is removable too, using little release levels on the back of each half. And the popular Snapdragon 2100 CPU makes Wear OS run well in both cases.

A good price, not dynamism, is Ticwatch’s game. But there’s no truly exciting stuff here. The bezel doesn’t turn, and there’s just one button on the side. It’s about as close as you’ll get to a “generic” Wear OS watch.