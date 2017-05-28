Tag Heuer is one of the few high-end watch brands that clueless types like me have heard of. I’ve owned a few Rotary and Casio watches in my time, but in the last decade almost the only watches I’ve worn are fitness trackers and smartwatches.

Even I can appreciate the Tag Heuer Connected 45’s design, though. On a surface level, it's not dissimilar to the Huawei Watch 2: plain face, numbers on the bezel, nothing too flash. But in the flesh it looks and feels like a serious designer watch, while Huawei’s latest wouldn’t look too out of place in a toy box. Sorry, Huawei.

The Tag Heuer Connected 45 is a big, deliberately bulky thing with the heft of one of Tag’s analogue watches. It’s a masculine look, but a confident one that few others get close to beating.

There’s only one Wear watch I’ve had better reactions to in person, and that’s the Michael Kors Access. It’s cheaper, less macho, but is also a much worse smartwatch. With the Connected modular 45, you get 50M water resistance, which is the best seen in a watch like this.

And because it's modular, you get to choose exactly what it looks like - including an analogue, mechanical chronograph...