When we last met with Sphero at the end of 2018, the company was keen to tell us how it would be moving away from licensed toys such as BB-8 and Lightning McQueen and back to its roots as an educational toy company.

Now that its (rather excellent) Sphero Bolt ball has been on the market for a few months, the company is ready to launch its next venture: the Specdrums. It’s a kit that allows you to make a percussion instrument from just about anything, be it the included mat, or any other object that you can find. The twist is that it responds to colour, so reds will make one sound and greens another.

It’s all programmed through a phone or tablet, and multiple different rings can be worn by one or more person in order to create a band. It’s an interesting concept, but is it any good? We went hands-on at CES 2019 to find out.