Sphero’s R2-D2 follows (or perhaps trundles) in BB–8’s footsteps, giving you a dinky, app-controlled take on the true hero of the Star Wars saga, who never gets the credit he deserves.

Sure, Luke had a hand in duffing up the Empire, but who got the Death Star schematics where they needed to go? Who takes a laser from Vader’s TIE Fighter, to keep Luke’s X-wing on track? Who helps the Falcon escape in Empire Strikes Back? Not farm boy, that’s for sure.

And now here’s an Artoo you can use for equally important missions, like scaring the cat, and distracting you from important deadlines.

But is the Force strong in this one? Let’s find out…