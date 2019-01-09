When the likes of Samsung and Sharp hauled their monstrous 8K TVs to Berlin for last year’s IFA, Sony appeared to turn up its nose.

With the average household still getting its head around 4K, and there being precisely no readily available 8K content, is it all just a bit premature?

Well, we’re no closer to 8K Stranger Things than we were back in summer, but predictably CES has seen 8K TV launches from even more of the big hitters, including Sony.

Like Samsung’s offering, the Master Series ZG9 8K HDR LED TV goes big on upscaling, and will officially arrive in 85” and 98” variants at the end of this year. Sony, perhaps wisely, is remaining tight-lipped on price for the time being.

The question is, should you start saving? We got a first look at the TV in Sony’s noisy CES booth.