The A8H uses the same X1 Ultimate processor as last year’s Sony OLEDs were fitted with. It’s got a couple of new tricks up its sleeve, though, both of which seem to have been implemented really well.

‘Ambient Optimisation’ is Sony’s latest, and most sophisticated, attempt to have its OLED TVs adjust themselves to the lighting conditions of the room they’re being viewed in. And even in as unpromising an environment as a trade show, it allows the A8H to maintain dark-tone detail without overdriving the brighter areas of the image at the same time. Even though the A8H doesn’t seem to be the out-and-out brightest OLED you ever saw, it maintains a really pleasant balance even if the room’s lighting conditions keep changing.

There’s impressive confidence about the way the A8H handles motion, too - which is presumably why Sony (unlike some rival exhibitors) is happy to showcase it using real, actual commercial content rather than ‘filmed only to look amazing’ demonstration footage. Sony’s developed the X-Motion Clarity tech it’s been using in its LED TVs for OLED, and the result is a TV that looks grippy and clean with motion in a way that last year’s Sony OLEDs couldn’t quite manage. HDR content in particular looks a treat. The colour balance is well judged and wide-ranging, dynamic contrasts are obvious, and detail levels are high. I reckon the A8H can be bettered for overall brightness, but that’s not the be-all and end-all. The neutrality and naturalness of the A8H’s images seems a fair trade-off.