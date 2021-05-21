What were photographers like before mirrorless cameras? They probably had more muscular arms, bigger bags and less space, that’s what.

In the early noughties, a DSLR camera this flagship bracket would likely be about twice the size and weight of the A1, and it’s still hard to believe how we all took that bulk for granted. I wouldn’t describe it as small or lightweight by mirrorless standards (you’ll certainly know when it’s hanging round your neck) but stick a smallish lens on it and it could almost be called discreet.

That being said, Sony hasn’t slimmed it down in places where a bit of bulk is beneficial: the dials are finger-pleasingly chunky, the OLED viewfinder is accommodated inside a generously sized bulge at the top, and the hand grip protrudes forward to an extent that wrapping your right mitt around it feels super secure. I took the A1 out on a long walk without a strap to put its grippiness and portability to the test, and despite hiking along some rocky sections of beach, found the camera nothing less than a joy to carry, even one-handed at times.

As mentioned in the intro, it’s fully weather-sealed against rain and dust, and as sturdily built as you’d expect a flagship body to be. This camera is being pitched at professionals, and it feels solid enough for years of tough shoots.

The one aspect of the design I don’t like is the rear LCD. It uses the vertical-only tilting design favoured by older Sony A-series models, rather than the full flip screen seen on recent models like the FX3, A7C and A7S III. That screen can face forwards, sideways and more, while this one only tilts up (about 90 degrees) and down (about 45 degrees). It feels like a backwards step that needlessly limits user friendliness.