And when you do get listening you’re going to be blown away by the sheer size of the sound that the PlayBase produces.

Under the skin this is a 3.1 system, but one that uses an array of ten drivers to produce a sound that’s far wider than you’d imagine possible from the very slim and compact unit. It seems that Sonos doesn’t particularly like talking about ‘virtual surround sound’, but the PlayBase does indeed bounce sound off the walls - and the degree to which it fills the room with audio is really impressive.

Rather than being constrained to a narrow channel only as wide as your TV, sounds move from the far-left of your room seamlessly across the screen and then to the far-right. If you’re going from your TV’s own speakers to the PlayBase, you’re going to be genuinely amazed by the transformation.

Do be aware, though, that as with any sound setup that relies on bouncing sound off walls, the size and shape of your room, as well as its furnishings, will have an impact on the sound. Having listened to the PlayBase in a number of different rooms I can say that it copes with most very well indeed, but one room had floor-to-ceiling fabric blinds on one wall that seemed to soak up too much of the sound, leading to a wonky presentation that stretched exactly as it should to the left but was extremely narrow to the right. With the blinds open, the problem disappeared as the PlayBase was able to do its bouncing thing with the windows.

Clearly, this is not the sort of issue that most people are going to face, but it is worth being aware that if you have an unusual room is could cause an issue. The good news is that if you buy your PlayBase directly from Sonos you get 100 days to return it free-of-charge if it doesn’t work for you. You can’t really say fairer than that.

Assuming you’re in a relatively typical room, you will get that awesome breadth of sound, which combines with solid, weighty bass to produce an impressively epic presentation.

That bass isn’t overblown or artificial - Sonos is at great pains to insist that its aim is natural sound, and that really is what you get here. Unlike the PlayBar, which physically struggles to produce genuine bass so rather overcompensates through software, the PlayBase has a quite ingenious woofer that produces far more authentic bass frequencies that have greater range, punch and that integrate better with the rest of the presentation.

But there are issues at the other end of the frequency range, with the treble proving to be quite a bit too zingy, sharp and sibilant. What this means is that big effects can be dominated by a harsh high-end, and the ‘ess’ sound of voices is overdone - irritatingly so once you’ve noticed it.

This flaw is exacerbated by the Trueplay setting, which boosts treble and bass specifically, but it’s also there when you turn Trueplay off, and the far narrower and more muffled sound the PlayBase produces without Trueplay is best avoided. Yes, the mid-range, which is where all the voices are, is slightly pushed back in Trueplay, but not to the extent that dialogue is ever anything less than very clear.

It’s a shame then, that the treble is so zingy, because it detracts from what is an otherwise genuinely excellent sound system for TV and movies, and that’s before you consider the optional upgrade to true 5.1 surround. This you can do by adding two Play:1, Play:3 or Play:5 speakers to act as surround-left and surround-right satellites, and a Sonos Sub for bass duties.

Would I go down that route? I’d certainly be tempted. Because the speakers interact wirelessly you don’t need to run cables right across your lounge (although each speaker does need to be connected to a power socket), and that makes a Sonos surround system very neat compared to almost any alternatives.

True, this is an expensive way to get surround sound (£1800 all-in), and for the same money you could build a system that will sound better and handle higher-end sound formats, but for style, simplicity and minimalism it’s hard to beat.