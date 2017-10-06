Much as I like the look of the Soundbox, the design's not really the important thing here. No, the Soundbox's success depends entirely on its audio quality. And from what I've heard so far, it's really rather good.

OK, so a bit of context. The Soundbox's innards are designed and made by French audio maestros Devialet, a proper high-end hi-fi company most famous for the wonderful - and Stuff Award-nominated - Phantom. Devialet makes expensive kit and has some real audio chops, so the fact that it's making this box for Sky is something of a coup for the satellite company. In simple terms, it should be a cut above the average soundbar or base.

Inside the Soundbox there are six 3in woofers and three 2in drivers, all squeezed into its compact sealed enclosure. The woofers, say Devialet, will deliver the kind of bass you'd usually need a separate subwoofer for, while the drivers are placed such that they can serve up full 360-degree surround sound. How? Well two are situated at the rear corners, and handle 'atmospheric' sounds, bouncing it off your walls so that it gives you that in-the-thick-of-things effect. The front driver does the more direct stuff - speech and the like - and the woofers handle the low-end rumbles.

That's the theory, then, and in practice it all seems spot-on. My demo started with a clip from Mad Max: Fury Road, and it was instantly obvious how much more separation and precision you get than you would through the TV's own speakers. Right at the start you see a lizard scuttle across a rock, and I could hear every little footstep.

In a later clip from Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, the magical chatterings of the weird/cute monster things (sorry, I've not seen the whole film...) were fully audible alongside the swirling score. It's not that the score was muted in the background, but rather that it was coming at me from the sides, while the creatures were out in front. Considering its size, the Soundbox is capable of a pretty expansive soundstage.

Bass is impressive, too. It's got plenty of weight to it, and didn't distort at the relatively high volumes we were listening at. A burst of Beyoncé certainly confirmed how much power you're getting here: the Soundbox could easily soundtrack a party if you wanted it to.

Dialogue is also handled really well, the result of a clever bit of Devialet tech called AVL - Automatic Volume Level. This intelligently monitors the signal and adjusts the volume levels so you don't get that really annoying scenario where you turn it up to hear a talky bit, only to then suffer a burst eardrum when two seconds later there's a massive onscreen explosion. Certainly in my demo I could hear everything being said without needing to strain. And I've spent 30 years listening to the Ramones.

Audiophiles might find it annoying that you can't turn this feature off to hear the soundtrack exactly as it was intended (meddling with dynamic range is usually a hi-fi no no), but the tech is talented enough that I didn't feel it took anything away from the experience.