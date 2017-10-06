Television has a big problem: it sounds rubbish. Today's flatscreens might look mighty sleek in your front room, but they're just not designed to pump out decent audio.
Sky knows this, and now it has a solution - the Sky Soundbox.
It's made by high-end audio company Devialet, falls somewhere between soundbar and soundbase in looks and is available for an absolute steal if you're a Sky customer.
I went hands-on (ears-on?) with it to find out if it's going to revolutionise the telly-watching experience.
Design: Box by name, box by nature
The first thing that strikes you about the Soundbox is its shape.
Generally, TV-sound-improvers are either long, thin soundbars or large, flat soundbases. The Soundbox is neither of these, instead falling in the middle: it's not big enough that you could place your telly on top of it, but neither is it thin enough that it could sit in front of the set - in fact it's about three times as tall as a Sky Q box. Instead, you'll need to place it in a cabinet or on a shelf with your Sky Q box.
Once you do so, it'll look right at home - because in styling terms it's very much part of the Sky family. This is a subtle, sleek device with only four buttons on top (Power, Channel up and down and Input) and a fairly understated Sky logo.
Round the back you'll find HDMI in and out, plus an optical in. It's also kitted out with Bluetooth 4.1, and is AirPlay and Dolby Digital Plus compatible. There's no Atmos, though.
Overall, I like it. It feels really well made and so long as you have the space for it, it'll fit in nicely with your set-top box and games console.
Sound: spacious and sonically impressive
Much as I like the look of the Soundbox, the design's not really the important thing here. No, the Soundbox's success depends entirely on its audio quality. And from what I've heard so far, it's really rather good.
OK, so a bit of context. The Soundbox's innards are designed and made by French audio maestros Devialet, a proper high-end hi-fi company most famous for the wonderful - and Stuff Award-nominated - Phantom. Devialet makes expensive kit and has some real audio chops, so the fact that it's making this box for Sky is something of a coup for the satellite company. In simple terms, it should be a cut above the average soundbar or base.
Inside the Soundbox there are six 3in woofers and three 2in drivers, all squeezed into its compact sealed enclosure. The woofers, say Devialet, will deliver the kind of bass you'd usually need a separate subwoofer for, while the drivers are placed such that they can serve up full 360-degree surround sound. How? Well two are situated at the rear corners, and handle 'atmospheric' sounds, bouncing it off your walls so that it gives you that in-the-thick-of-things effect. The front driver does the more direct stuff - speech and the like - and the woofers handle the low-end rumbles.
That's the theory, then, and in practice it all seems spot-on. My demo started with a clip from Mad Max: Fury Road, and it was instantly obvious how much more separation and precision you get than you would through the TV's own speakers. Right at the start you see a lizard scuttle across a rock, and I could hear every little footstep.
In a later clip from Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, the magical chatterings of the weird/cute monster things (sorry, I've not seen the whole film...) were fully audible alongside the swirling score. It's not that the score was muted in the background, but rather that it was coming at me from the sides, while the creatures were out in front. Considering its size, the Soundbox is capable of a pretty expansive soundstage.
Bass is impressive, too. It's got plenty of weight to it, and didn't distort at the relatively high volumes we were listening at. A burst of Beyoncé certainly confirmed how much power you're getting here: the Soundbox could easily soundtrack a party if you wanted it to.
Dialogue is also handled really well, the result of a clever bit of Devialet tech called AVL - Automatic Volume Level. This intelligently monitors the signal and adjusts the volume levels so you don't get that really annoying scenario where you turn it up to hear a talky bit, only to then suffer a burst eardrum when two seconds later there's a massive onscreen explosion. Certainly in my demo I could hear everything being said without needing to strain. And I've spent 30 years listening to the Ramones.
Audiophiles might find it annoying that you can't turn this feature off to hear the soundtrack exactly as it was intended (meddling with dynamic range is usually a hi-fi no no), but the tech is talented enough that I didn't feel it took anything away from the experience.
Custom modes: Clever stuff
So far, so good. But the Soundbox really comes into its own when paired with Sky Q, and its Sky Q Sound mode.
Because the box knows what you're watching, it can tailor the audio to the content onscreen. Stick on some footie and the Soundbox will accentuate the crowd and other relevant noises such as the thud of a foot kicking the ball (or another player). The effect is to make it that much more lifelike. Not completely - no little black box will ever be able to replicate the true football experience until it also pumps out the smell of sweat, Calsberg and Lynx Africa, and swears repeatedly in your ear. But it's certainly getting closer.
With the Formula 1 on, the reedy whine of the current V6 engines is a little less whiney and a lot more noticeable, seeming to exist alongside the commentary rather than in the background behind it. It definitely works.
There are custom modes too, including a Speech mode to further accentuate dialogue and a late-night mode which stops the loud bits waking up the kids, while still letting you hear what's going on.
Sky Soundbox initial verdict
The Sky Soundbox sounds great, then - at least so far as I can tell after an hour-long demo with it in a controlled environment.
Whether it's better than other comparable soundbars and soundbases remains to be seen; we'll need to test it properly for that judgement. But one thing is already clear to me: if you're a Sky Q customer, nothing else will come close.
Why? Well for non-subscribers, the Sky Soundbox will cost £799. That seems about right for a device with this kind of quality, and it means it's competing against the likes of the excellent £800 Dali Kubrik One and £660 Sonos Playbar. It may be better than them, it may not. We'll let you know. But it's certainly not going to fall well short.
Then consider that if you're a Sky Q Multiroom subscriber - or want to be one - it'll cost you just £249. Unless it sounds way, way worse in our testing rooms, there's no way anything else will beat it at that price. Even standard Sky+ customers will be able to get it for £299.
Either way, that's a steal. If you have Sky Q you're already shelling out around £1000 a year for the privilege - so spending another £249 to revolutionise your telly's sound is a bit of a no-brainer.
We don't yet know exactly when it's going to be available, but we expect it will be well before Christmas. We'll have a full review for you before that time.