As long as you’re not expecting absolute Swiss-style neutrality from the sound of your true wireless in-ears, there’s loads to like about the way the CX True Wireless perform. Because while they’re no more feral than they are neutral, there’s a definite suggestion of ‘up-and-at-’em’ about the way the Sennheisers sound.

A listen to a TIDAL Masters file of Bells & Circles by Underworld and Iggy Pop lets you know exactly what the CX True Wireless are all about. They’re a bold, upfront listen, with a definite relish for bass punch and drive. Low frequency stuff hits hard here, though it’s controlled well enough to prevent it dragging at rhythms and tempos too badly. If you like a bit of a sonic pummelling, the Sennheisers won’t let you down.

They’re no blunt instrument, though. Midrange fidelity, especially where voices are concerned - switching to Julia Holter’s I Shall Love 2 makes it obvious the CX True Wireless have the delicacy to match their muscle. They retrieve enough detail to make the singer’s technique apparent, but they don’t sound analytical or detached as they do so. Which is not an easy trick to pull off, no matter how much you’re charging.

At the top end there’s about as much bite and shine as is acceptable, and at properly significant volumes the Sennheisers can start to get just a little edgy and hard. Listen at anything less than full whack, though, and they stay just about on the right side of shrill.

Integration of the frequency range is smooth, with only the slight fierceness of the treble response sounding a false note. And the CX True Wireless handle big, broad-shift dynamics well too, putting meaningful distance between the quietest and loudest parts of the Underworld tune.