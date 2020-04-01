Out of the box, the Ring Indoor Cam performs in much the same way as you’d expect from any smartphone-connected security camera. From the app, you can check in on a livestream of your room and any recently recorded activity clips, while there’s an Infrared sensor for night vision when you don't have light. Enable Snapshot Capture and the camera will snap stills every three minutes, one minute or 30 seconds, helping you to see what happens between detected events.

The Ring Indoor Cam responds to movement and will start recording when it detects new motion. Within its wide 140 degree field of view you can use your finger to draw a defined motion zone, so you won’t need to be notified every time it spots a table cover outside moving slightly in the wind. (It happened to us). There’s also a people-only motion setting, which is useful if you have a particularly curious cat. And if you want to talk to said cat adventurer, the Indoor Cam has two-way audio, which can be toggled in the settings.

From the app’s dashboard you’re also able to scroll through the recording history, but while every clip, still image or notification has a date and time stamp, there are no thumbnails, so you have to click on each one to see what it is. Bit annoying.

That little gripe aside, it’s hard not to be impressed by how customisable the Ring Indoor Cam is. You can toggle motion recording and motion alerts on and off from the home screen, and within the settings you’ll find a motion scheduling option, which allows you to tell the camera during which time periods you’d like it to be active.

Best of all, though, are the new Modes. The Indoor Cam can be set to either Disarmed, Home or Away. Disarmed allows you to deactivate both live view and motion detection, while the Home and Away settings let you choose what the camera is and isn’t doing depending on your own whereabouts. Once you’ve arranged these presets as you want them, it’s very easy to hop between them in the app. These settings can also be applied to any linked Ring devices you have.

Ring offers two subscription tiers, Protect Basic and Protect Plus. For £2.50 a month you get access to your history for 30 days on all of your doorbells and cams, as well as two-year limited warranty. Make it £8 and you get several additional benefits, including assisted monitoring and cellular backup, useful if your home Wi-Fi is prone to dropouts.