Three little numbers get to the core of why you’d buy a Realme GT: 8 8 8. This is the cheapest phone we’ve used with this top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor to date.

It has around twice the CPU power, and almost three times the graphics power as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro’s Snapdragon 732G.

The Realme GT is an almost incomparable bad-ass for gaming. Of course, that may change when other companies try this same high-power, low price concept. But Realme rival Xiaomi’s cheapest Snapdragon 888 contender right now is the Xiaomi Mi 11 at £749. Not even close.

Fortnite runs beautifully on the Realme GT, as do slightly less challenging games like Asphalt 9 and Ark: Survival Evolved. Unlike truly high profile phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Epic Games does not (yet) let you run Fortnite at the 90fps mode it unlocked for some similarly powerful Androids. But the raw power is here.

The Realme GT has the right screen and speakers for the job too. It’s a Full HD 120Hz AMOLED display: perfect contrast, great colour and good maximum brightness. And the phone has a stereo speaker array, which is always a big benefit for gaming. Would the Realme GT feel more like a ‘gaming’ phone with a bigger screen? Sure. This 6.43in number isn’t nearly as large as the 6.67in of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or the Motorola Moto G100. But this does make the phone slightly easier to handle.

The speakers don’t quite have the low-end beefiness or max volume of other much pricier phones with the Snapdragon 888 either, but you have to come to the Realme GT expecting a good deal, not a miracle. There are other non-gaming benefits to using such a punchy CPU too.

The Realme GT is quick to get its photos processed and squared away, letting you get a closer look at whether they’re actually any good much faster than in other Realme phones.

Here’s where things get a bit crunchy. When you’re not playing games, or noticing how rapid the behind-the-scenes stuff happens, using the Realme GT feels quite a lot like using a cheaper Realme or another, say, £250 phone.

The back is glass but the sides are plastic, and while Realme makes a very striking yellow “vegan leather” version of the phone, the moody dark blue version doesn’t give off the ultra-high-end air suggested by all the powerful bits inside.

Right now you could buy the Oppo Find X2 Neo for similar money. Its curved glass front, metal sides and lack of plastic buffer line around the front of the display make it look and feel a much classier, more expensive Android.

So, the only drawbacks are in the surface-level stuff? Not quite. The budget-bogarting Snapdragon 888 also means there were not stacks of cash to spend on the Realme GT’s cameras.

The main camera is a 48-megapixel IMX682, the same used in Realme’s much cheaper Realme 7 Pro. It’s fine but has a habit of over-saturating colour, and images don’t look as clean up-close as the Pixel 4a 5G’s. There’s an 8MP ultra-wide the OnePlus 9 wouldn’t be caught dead hanging out with and a typically dreadful 2MP macro.

Try to fit a CPU made for ~£1000 phones into something this affordable and there are going to be some sacrifices, and here they are...

The Realme GT isn’t a photography disaster. You can take pleasant shots, it feels responsive. But this is really the camera array of a good £250 phone, not a £450 one. Don’t buy this phone for its cameras.

We also find the Realme GT doesn’t last quite as long off a charge as most of the other great Realme phones we’ve used over the last year or so. It gets through the day, but rarely has much charge left by bed time. This is no great surprise when it has a mid-size 4500mAh battery and such a powerful processor. But the way it gets surprisingly warm sometimes when doing something as simple as making a phone call suggests something else might be afoot too. Still, it’s no deal-breaker, as the issue is minimised by the Realme GT’s ultra-fast 65W charging. Just a quick 10-minute top-up takes the phone from, for example, 23% all the way to 67%. If only all phones were this snappy.