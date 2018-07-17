After lifting the Razer Blade 15 out of its box and seeing it in the flesh for the first time, I swear I got butterflies. In fact, I reckon this is the best looking gaming laptop out there.

A deep-black slab of aluminum makes up the unibody, which not only looks ultra-stylish and sleek, but also has a very premium feel. No matter how hard I shook this laptop, the monitor didn’t wobble once. Speaking of which, the sizeable 15.6in screen looks absolutely gorgeous housed within the ultra-skinny bezels. Don’t worry, Skypers, there’s still room for a subtle webcam up top.

Wherever you look, the Blade 15 has a very tidy and elegant look. The keyboard is sandwiched between two front-firing speakers, with the power button nestled in the right-hand one to prevent any hint of clutter. Even when closed it looks fantastic thanks to Razer's glowing green emblem. My one criticism, though, is that the laptop's surface is a total fingerprint magnet, and can look rather grimy after a couple of gaming sessions. Good job there’s a cloth bundled then.

At 16.8mm thin, Razer claims (on release) this is the world’s smallest 15.6in gaming laptop. It’s truly astonishing how Razer has been able to cram such beefy internals inside this compact machine. And while it may be a tad heavier than you’d expect looking at its slender frame, at just over 2kg transporting it around in your rucksack is a cinch.

And not to be understated, the Blade 15 has all the ports a gamer could possibly want. There’s three USB ports for various peripherals, a headphone jack, a mini DisplayPort, a Thunderbolt 3 and a HMDI in case you want to game on the big screen.