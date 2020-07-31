As mentioned before, this isn’t a device for hardcore athletes or stat fiends. There’s no built-in GPS, so you’ll need your phone with you if you want to track your walking, running and cycling routes. The accuracy of this method will depend on your smartphone, as they’re all different.

Compared to our reference Garmin quatix 6x Solar (a high-end smartwatch), the Unite was around a thousand steps more generous a day on average. In addition to the lack of GPS, the Unite also won’t get the plethora of specific tracking options for other activities such as weightlifting and boxing, to name a few examples. Instead, you can track other miscellaneous workouts with the ‘other indoor/outdoor’ options.

The Unite’s occupied with easing you into being more active while keeping tabs on your exercises, fitness levels and sleep. Each day, the Polar Flow app serves up a sort of pie chart which fills up throughout the day, depending on what you’ve achieved. This can include your sleep quality, calories burned, and steps walked, as well as the Black Mark of Shame - a mark on the wheel that shows if you’ve been inactive for an entire hour.

On the flip side, the sleep tracking is decent too, outlining the different stages of sleep you’ve achieved each night. A recharge score also provides a handy way of showing just how effective your night of snoozing was in terms of helping your recovery. The recharge score itself is based on what Polar calls Sleep Charge and ANS (autonomous nervous system) Charge. The former is what you’d expect - the length and type of sleep in addition to how many times you stirred awake, while the fancy sounding ANS Charge uses your heart rate and breathing to calculate how quickly your autonomous nervous system takes to wind down.

This focus on recovery is actually very welcome, especially in an entry level device, given the fact that people who start their fitness journey tend to overdo things without focusing on rest, leading to increased injuries and poorer performance overall. If you’ve got a poor score then you’ll know to take things easy that day, or vice versa. The FitSpark workout feature also offers numerous built-in routines and exercises for cardio, strength or mobility exercises, which is a great way for complete beginners to access different routines to kick things off.