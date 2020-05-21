Looks-wise the Grit X is a bit of a mash-up between Fenix 6 and a Forerunner 945 and with a 47mm stainless steel case, the Grit X is the most robust-looking Polar to date.

Despite its beefed up appearance it still sits comfortably enough on the wrist to be worn 24-7, mainly because at 64g, it’s considerably lighter than most outdoors watches thanks to a carbon fibre reinforced polymer back cover. That weight saving becomes quite noticeable against the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro on longer runs, like the 10-hour ultra run test we put it through, though it does make the Grit X feel a little cheaper.

You get a 1.2in, 240 x 240 pixel, colour touchscreen display that’s bright, sharp and easy to read, though it’s oddly more scannable outdoors than in. There’s a fairly big frame around the main data screens but still ample real estate to display a good range of stats. The touchscreen works in tandem with Polar’s familiar five-button controls which are a big improvement on the stiff buttons we got on the Vantage V.

Under the hood, its selection of sensors includes Precision Prime optical heart rate sensor; GPS, Glonass and Galileo location tracking; a barometric altimeter for more accurate elevation stats and a magnetometer-based compass for non-GPS guidance. It comes with a military-grade durability rating – the same you’ll find on the Vantage V – and a 100m water resistance rating that adds swimming to the Grit’s sport tracking skills.

It's available in three colours black, green and silver and white and silver with 22mm interchangeable straps. Though the mechanism for swapping those straps is fiddly compared to Garmin and Apple.