My earliest videogaming memory involves my dad lifting me up to play Space Invaders on a cabinet in a ratty arcade (and him instantly regretting doing so, because I was quite good and took ages). Even today, cabs to me have an allure home computers and consoles can’t compete with. Of course, an original cab demands a ton of cash to buy and space to store. Fortunately, Picade requires far less of each and yet gives you a taste of gaming’s past.

Glue a couple of iPads together and you’d roughly have the front dimensions of this desktop arcade machine, which is designed to work with a Raspberry Pi running RetroPie. When playing games, you get a bright, clear 1024x768 ISP display, and a surprisingly decent 5W speaker for bleeps and blurps. Your hands are kept busy with a chunky joystick and ten configurable buttons.

At least they are after you put the thing together – because Picade is the retro-gaming equivalent of IKEA furniture.