The middle ground may not be all that popular in political circles at the moment, but there’s a lot to be said for it where things like wireless noise-cancelling headphones are concerned.

Oh sure, you can be an extremist when considering these things. Everyone from Bose and Bowers & Wilkins to Sony and Sennhesier are queuing up to part you from £350 or so for some premium wireless cans. Or you could go to the other end of the spectrum, and hand Amazon (or similar) £24.99 for some wireless headphones, from a brand you’ve never heard of, that may conceivably turn out to be a fire hazard.

No, the sensible, pragmatic thing to do is to occupy the centre. Panasonic, Beats and so on have many a wireless noise-cancelling pair of over-ear headphones that promise high performance but won’t give your bank account too hard a time.

And now Philips has joined them.