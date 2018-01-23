The telly world might be going gaga over OLED right now, but even with some tasty new year bargains, the TV tech du jour is still seriously expensive.

So how about you pick up something more affordable, but equally eye-catching - namely one of Philips’ Ambilight TVs?

The 7502 is as good as it gets from Philips, at least in terms of LCD screens. The 55-incher has three-sided Ambilight illumination, HDR support and Android TV smarts. A built-in soundbar should give it superior sonics, too.

We’ve been putting one to the test for the past month to see whether it deserves a spot in your home cinema setup.