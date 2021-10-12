You have to hand it to Philips: it knows how to spec a television. Some brands get side-tracked by political in-fighting and points-scoring, but Philips just gets on with the job of giving customers everything they need. And then a little bit more on top.

HDR is a great example. Only Philips and Panasonic TVs are compatible with every worthwhile HDR standard. For the OLED806, that includes HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ, along with HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Good luck getting anything close to that variety from LG, Samsung or Sony.

And with the OLED806 Philips has caught up with next-gen gamers, too. Two of the screen’s four HDMI inputs are fully 2.1-compliant, which means they support every clever feature of your Xbox Series X or Playstation 5: 4K at 120Hz, VRR, HGiG tone-mapping, the lot. And there’s ARC and eARC compatibility on those sockets as well.

In addition, you’ve got three USB inputs, dual-band Wi-Fi (along with an Ethernet socket), Bluetooth 5.0 and a couple of legacy inputs for good measure. So you should have no problem with external sources.

The latest and most complicated version of Philips’ already pretty complicated P5 picture processing takes care of quality. It’s AI-assisted and, quite apart from the fearsome amount of processing it gets through, it brings Philips’ cutting-edge anti burn-in technology down from the flagship models and into the mainstream.

Because this is Philips, the OLED806 also features the company’s proprietary Ambilight technology. Here it’s on all four sides of the rear of the chassis (which goes some way to explaining its relative depth). If you’ve seen Ambilight in action, you’ll know it really works – and if you haven’t, take our word for it. Images seem larger and more immersive, while eye-strain is reduced. As unique selling points go, this one’s a beauty.