This is a fun, agile drone to fly, particularly in its nippier 33mph Sport mode, and it responds well to the simple controls. It’s not particularly fast when moving vertically up and down, so you’ll need to be patient when positioning it for a shot, but with an impressive 25 minutes of flight time per battery there’s no need to rush.

Both the FreeFlight 6 companion app (in beta when we reviewed the Anafi, and therefore possibly not the same as the final consumer version) and the controller allow for automatic take-off and landing and a return-to-home mode, which we’d consider standard for any drone worth its salt. You’ll also get warnings when the Wi-Fi signal between the controller and drone gets weak, or when the battery is nearly spent; eventually the Anafi will force itself to return to its landing spot and touch down, even if you do nothing.

The app features a range of “Cineshots” and “SmartDronies” that take over control of the camera and drone in order to capture the kinds of videos that’ll get you tonnes of Instagram likes. Particularly fun is the Dolly Zoom, which performs the move made famous by Hitchcock in Vertigo: zooming into your face while simultaneously moving backwards.

Parrot claims there’s a transmission range of up to 4000m in perfect conditions, but we found it to be a lot less than that, with warnings flashing up at 250m or so. Given the current drone laws in the UK, it’s not a huge deal (legally, you can’t fly a drone out of eyesight range), but we’d hope other people experience better range than we did.

The Anafi is comfortably the best flying camera Parrot has ever made, with its beautifully crisp 21MP stills and crystal clear 4K footage (you can choose between 4096 x 2160 at 24fps and 3840 x 2160 at up to 30fps) immediately banishing memories of the Bebop 2’s dreadful photographic showing.

The gimbal keeps your shots rock-steady, while the controls make pointing, panning and tilting the camera where you want it a cinch. Note that, as we were using a pre-release version of the app, we weren’t able to test HDR – hopefully we’ll get the chance to do that soon and update this review.

Videos and photos are stored on a microSD card which fits underneath the battery. A 16GB card comes in the box, but that will fill up quite quickly if you’re shooting in 4K. As well as regular video clips, you can shoot time-lapse and slo-mo videos too (although the latter requires dropping to 1080p resolution), while pixel-tweakers can shoot stills in RAW DNG for more control over how images turn out (although we found the JPEGs produced by the camera impressive enough).