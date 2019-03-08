Olympus OM-D E-M1X

Olympus has worked overtime to squeeze as much tech into this camera as it could, and we end up with a very well-rounded spec sheet that should satisfy those shooting all manner of things.

Sports photographers will love the 15fps burst rate, which can be boosted to 18fps with a silent shutter and with autofocus and autoexposure still working (or even 60fps without). There's also the 121-point hybrid AF system that combines phase- and contrast-detect AF.

This best-of-both-worlds setup gives you speed and accuracy, and it’s very snappy in use, whether you’re shooting far off into the distance with a telephoto lens or using a wide-angle a little closer. It also keeps a good lock on moving subjects, although it can occasionally get distracted during a longer burst of images, as it attempts to keep focus throughout the whole run.

Those shooting motorsports can also call upon a new Intelligent Subject Detection AF that spots vehicles and knows exactly where to focus to keep key areas sharp. Options for aircraft and trains are also on board, and while it identifies and tracks these subjects well, options for more common subjects that are tricker to track aren’t available yet.

It adheres impressively to its pre-determined subjects, but it feels like something very much still in its infancy right now. Still, if you’re shooting anything other than those subjects, you can simply switch to a general tracking mode.

Capturing a long exposure? You’ll probably want to call upon the Live ND filter that replicates the effects of a physical ND filter. If you’re using long lenses in not-so-great light, or you fancy your chances capturing a long(ish) exposure without a tripod, you can also rely on the five-axis, sensor-based image stabilisation feature that promises a class-leading maximum 7.5EV stops of compensation.

At its heart the camera combines a 20.4MP Four Thirds sensor with two of its TruePic VIII processors, and that captures 4K video in both DCI 4K and UHD 4K resolutions in addition to still images.

Should you have intentions to blow up your masterpieces, you can switch to the High Res shot mode, which will capture a series of images before blending them into a 50MP or 80MP composite. And if you start capturing images and realise you’re a little too late, as long as you have the PRO Capture mode on the camera will have already taken 35 frames before you start shooting. Clever, right?

All of this is before we get to many other key areas of interest, like the dual SDHC/SDXC card slots or the 3in, 1.04million-dot LCD that flips out to face the front among other angles. Its touch-sensitivity is excellent, and means you can use your finger to focus without delay, although rival cameras now offer slightly larger, higher-resolution screens.

That’s also the case with the 2.36million-dot electronic viewfinder; 3.69million and 5.7million panels can now be found on cheaper cameras, and while the viewfinder here isn’t quite as punchy by comparison, it still manages to present a nice and relatively life-like view of the scene in good lighting conditions.