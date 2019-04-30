When someone says virtual reality, you’re supposed to think about visiting alien planets, or looking down to see that your puny hands have transformed into the Hulk’s enormous green fists.

But in the very early days of this exciting new medium, the thrill of living out your nerdy (and, well, other) fantasies quickly petered out when you got your foot caught in a tangle of wires. Or perhaps you took one look at your aging PC’s specs and never got that far.

As a totally standalone, wireless headset at an affordable price, last year’s Oculus Go was a gloriously faff-free entry into VR, but its limited feature set meant it couldn’t offer truly immersive gaming experiences.

If it’s gaming that you’re after, the Oculus Quest is a much easier sell. Like the Go, all of the tech is contained in the headset itself, so you won’t need a smartphone, console, beefy PC or any external sensors to get it up and and running.

The big difference is that the Quest offers six degrees of freedom (6DoF) and inside-out tracking, allowing it to precisely track your movements in an open virtual space and prevent you from walking head-first into a wall. It also ships with the Oculus Touch motion controllers, meaning you can play fully-fledged Oculus Rift titles anywhere you like.

Have Zuckerberg and Co. found the sweet spot between accessibility and high-end VR functionality? Quite possibly.