The Switch might be selling gangbusters at the moment, but Nintendo’s not forgotten about its other portable marvel. Yep, the 3DS has been reincarnated once again and if you've not yet fallen for the likes of Mario Kart 7, Pokémon Sun and Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, the New 2DS XL might be worth picking up. Especially since you can get your hands on this console for just over one hundred quid.
A New 3DS XL minus the 3D, it's essentially one last attempt to milk that back catalogue in ultra-affordable form. Having got hands-on with the console ourselves, and its cheap-but-cheerful mantra held up to scrutiny. Still, is it worth getting over the New 3DS XL? Read on to find out.
Nintendo New 2DS XL design: no 3D, no problem
OK. Confession time, I almost never play my 3DS with the 3D turned on. Why? It's a drain on battery life, the necessary eye-tracking can be iffy at times and - aside from Super Mario 3D Land - very few games have made good use of the feature. If you're a parent it's also remembering that optometrists say children under six shouldn't use the feature for extended periods of time.
All in all, not having 3D isn't a problem for the New 2DS XL. If you want the back seats kept quiet on a long holiday car ride I'd say it's a bonus.
Compared to the flat, wedge-shaped 2DS this is a superior machine as well. The old, flat design has been replaced by a clamshell console that’s pretty much identical to the New 3DS XL. So you get two big screens to play on, an analogue stick, d-pad, four face buttons, two pairs of shoulder triggers and a nubbin for tweaking in-game camera angles.
Everything sits together well, is comfortable to hold and you can't say fairer than that. At 260g this console is considerably lighter than the 337g New 3DS XL, and it has an added flap over its card reader so your games don't pop out after the console gets accidentally bumped. Nice.
Nintendo New 2DS XL displays: rough and ready
There are a few signs of the New 2DS XL’s budget trappings though. While console’s top 4.88in and the bottom 4.18in screen combo sticks to the same sizings as with the New 3DS XL, the hinge between them is a bit flappy if you start waving the console about. Also, that top display has a significantly lower 400x240 pixel resolution to the 800x240 setup you’ll find on the New 3DS XL. And that means images are aren’t as sharp and detailed to look at.
No youngling will notice the difference, especially if they didn’t have a 3DS in the first place, but grown up Nintendo fans might be a little put off by the rough edges. Especially if they’re making the step down from the Switch’s glorious 6.2in 1280 x 720 screen. Then again this cut-price console thing does cost a third of that all-new one.
Nintendo New 2DS XL games: six years of smash hits
Speaking of the Switch, there’s no getting around that’s where all of Nintendo’s game-making expertise is going into right now. Whereas that console has Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and Ultra Street Fighter 2 coming to it soon, the 3DS and 2DS have Hey! Pikmin, Ever Oasis and Fire Emblem Echoes due out in the near future. If you’re buying either console for new games, it’s not even a contest. Really, that’s missing the point of the New 2DS XL.
This thing is either a cheap replacement for a broken 3DS or a way to mine a six year old gaming catalogue that’s stacked with on-the-go classics. Not sure where to start? Any of the 12 titles in our best of 3DS list are well worth a go, but The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds ranks as one of the Link’s best ever adventures and laid the innovative groundwork for this year’s marvelous Breath of the Wild.
New 2DS XL vs New 3DS XL vs 2DS: which one should you get?
Right now there are three different 3DS consoles you can buy: the 2DS for £80, the New 3DS XL for £180 and the New 2DS XL for £130. They all play the same games and are decent machines in their own right. So… which one should you get? Given you can buy the standard 2DS with a complimentary copy Mario Kart 7, New Super Mario Bros 2 or Tomodachi Life for well under £100, we’d just about recommend it above its more fancy incarnations.
The New 2DS XL is a fine portable and its clamshell design means added protection against bumps and scratches, but it’s probably not worth paying the extra £50 for a console at the end of its lifespan. Especially since it doesn’t come bundled with a game.
If you really want that significantly more refined aesthetic, I wouldn’t hold it against you. The New 2DS XL is still something of a bargain.
New 2DS XL initial verdict
Nintendo knows how to make great portable and the New 2DS XL is another solid addition to that storied lineage. Anyone who's after an affordable Pokémon machine will find plenty to like here.
The age of 3D handhelds may be over, but there's still hours of fun to be had with the DS consoles.