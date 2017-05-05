OK. Confession time, I almost never play my 3DS with the 3D turned on. Why? It's a drain on battery life, the necessary eye-tracking can be iffy at times and - aside from Super Mario 3D Land - very few games have made good use of the feature. If you're a parent it's also remembering that optometrists say children under six shouldn't use the feature for extended periods of time.

All in all, not having 3D isn't a problem for the New 2DS XL. If you want the back seats kept quiet on a long holiday car ride I'd say it's a bonus.

Compared to the flat, wedge-shaped 2DS this is a superior machine as well. The old, flat design has been replaced by a clamshell console that’s pretty much identical to the New 3DS XL. So you get two big screens to play on, an analogue stick, d-pad, four face buttons, two pairs of shoulder triggers and a nubbin for tweaking in-game camera angles.

Everything sits together well, is comfortable to hold and you can't say fairer than that. At 260g this console is considerably lighter than the 337g New 3DS XL, and it has an added flap over its card reader so your games don't pop out after the console gets accidentally bumped. Nice.