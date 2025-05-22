This free Garmin update makes your old fitness watch even better

If you’re an avid pavement pounder and own one of the top running watches, you’ve probably got a Garmin. Or at least you have at some point, thanks to the brand’s stellar reputation. And if you’ve got an old Garmin watch laying about, it’s about to get even better.

Those who own a Garmin Fenix 8, Forerunner, Instinct 3, Lily 2 Active, or Venu 3 are about to get a bunch of extra features thanks to a free software update. And these new features are actually useful, not just the usual fluff you see.

There’s a new Breathing Variations feature that uses Pulse Ox to give a better idea of your sleep health. It doesn’t just tell you that you snored through the night – it gives a proper look at your overnight oxygen levels and how they shift as you snooze. Security gets a nudge too, with a passcode and wrist detection now available.

You also get Rucking Activity and Pack Weight, which are for the avid hikers among us. These features let you manually input the weight you’re lugging around, so your stats don’t get skewed and your VO2 max doesn’t look like you’ve suddenly aged ten years after a weekend in the hills.

Meanwhile, if you’ve somehow managed to squeeze golf into your schedule, the Venu 3 now gives access to Garmin’s premium golf features. CourseView maps, PlaysLike distance and Green Contours are now a few taps away – assuming you’ve shelled out for the Garmin Golf Membership. That subscription sets you back £8.99/month or £89.99/year.

And for those who regularly go out for walks or hikes, you get to enjoy a Garmin Trails upgrade. You can now filter trails by terrain, dog-friendliness, and even whether there’s a waterfall nearby. It’s like Tinder for hikers, just with less chance of heartbreak and more chance of mud.

These updates have started rolling out already, and are completely free. Just sync your fitness watch with Garmin Connect or use Garmin Express, and you’re good to go.