Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / This free Garmin update makes your old fitness watch even better

NewsWearablesHealth and fitnessGarmin
News

This free Garmin update makes your old fitness watch even better

Garmin is rolling out a free update to its most popular fitness watch models, adding extra features to your old device

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Garmin Forerunner 570 on wrist

If you’re an avid pavement pounder and own one of the top running watches, you’ve probably got a Garmin. Or at least you have at some point, thanks to the brand’s stellar reputation. And if you’ve got an old Garmin watch laying about, it’s about to get even better.

Those who own a Garmin Fenix 8, Forerunner, Instinct 3, Lily 2 Active, or Venu 3 are about to get a bunch of extra features thanks to a free software update. And these new features are actually useful, not just the usual fluff you see.

There’s a new Breathing Variations feature that uses Pulse Ox to give a better idea of your sleep health. It doesn’t just tell you that you snored through the night – it gives a proper look at your overnight oxygen levels and how they shift as you snooze. Security gets a nudge too, with a passcode and wrist detection now available.

You also get Rucking Activity and Pack Weight, which are for the avid hikers among us. These features let you manually input the weight you’re lugging around, so your stats don’t get skewed and your VO2 max doesn’t look like you’ve suddenly aged ten years after a weekend in the hills.

Meanwhile, if you’ve somehow managed to squeeze golf into your schedule, the Venu 3 now gives access to Garmin’s premium golf features. CourseView maps, PlaysLike distance and Green Contours are now a few taps away – assuming you’ve shelled out for the Garmin Golf Membership. That subscription sets you back £8.99/month or £89.99/year.

And for those who regularly go out for walks or hikes, you get to enjoy a Garmin Trails upgrade. You can now filter trails by terrain, dog-friendliness, and even whether there’s a waterfall nearby. It’s like Tinder for hikers, just with less chance of heartbreak and more chance of mud.

These updates have started rolling out already, and are completely free. Just sync your fitness watch with Garmin Connect or use Garmin Express, and you’re good to go.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around nine years now across the web and in print too. Connor has attended the biggest tech expos, including CES, MWC, and IFA – with contributions as a judge on panels at them. He's also been interviewed as a technology expert on TV and radio by national news outlets including France24. Connor has experience with most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he's a fan of gadgets of all sorts. Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup and venture capital scene, which puts him at the front of new and exciting tech - he is always on the lookout for innovative products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home