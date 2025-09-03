Stuff

This 77in LG OLED TV is $1400 off today – its lowest price ever

The 77in LG C5 is down to $2297 on Amazon US – this is one of the brand's flagship sets, making it an excellent deal

I’ve tested quite a few 4K TVs, and LG makes some of my favourites. The picture quality that the brand offers is unmatched by competitors. In fact, this year’s LG G5 is the best and brightest OLED I’ve ever tested. OLED TVs have always delivered perfect blacks and top-tier contrast, so are the one to buy – but they can be pricey.

That’s why there’s never been a better time to by an LG OLED, including the C5. Right now, the 77in model is over $1000 off and down to its lowest price ever. On Amazon US, you can bag the LG C5 77in for $2297 – that’s $1400 off the regular $3697 retail price. Those in the UK can currently get £100 off the same TV – bringing it down to £2999 on Amazon.

The LG OLED C5 is an excellent pick for your living room wall. We reviewed the 42-inch version and gave it a full five stars. It’s basically the flagship G5’s slightly more down-to-earth sibling.

It features a 4K (3840 × 2160) OLED panel enhanced by Brightness Booster and Bright Room Ready tech. Powering the visuals is LG’s α9 AI Processor 4K Gen 8, which delivers AI Picture Pro, AI Super-Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, and even genre-based brightness adjustments. This set supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and includes Filmmaker Mode that makes pictures look exactly as the director intended.

On the performance front, the 77in C5 pulls no punches for gaming and speed. It offers a native 120 Hz refresh rate, with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support up to 144 Hz, along with 0.1 ms response time, ALLM, HGIG, and compatibility with both NVIDIA G‑Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. Additionally, all four HDMI 2.1 ports support 4K@144 Hz and VRR, a boon for high‑fidelity gaming setups.

