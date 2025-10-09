Breaking Glad? Apple TV+ sci-fi from the creator of Breaking Bad has us intrigued

The Apple TV+ streaming service does sci-fi pretty well. For all of the ridiculous parallel universe moments of For All Mankind, I love that show. Severance is probably the most culturally relevant show of the last few years and, although I haven’t seen it, Foundation is high on my watch list too.

And now, judging by the talent involved and the trailer released today for Pluribus, you’ll soon be able to add another enthralling and thoughtful sci-fi series to the Apple TV+ library.

The new series is created by Vince Gilligan of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fame. Fans of the latter will be happy to hear that Rhea Seehorn will play the lead role in this one. She played the brilliant lawyer and Saul Goodman’s loyal-to-a-fault companion Kim Wexler in the series. She was fantastic and sympathetic in the role, so it’s no surprise to see Gilligan bring her on board as the protagonist for Pluribus.

It’s the mystery surrounding the plot that has us most intrigued though. It appears Seehorn’s character Carol is the only person on the planet exempt from some sort of pandemic of happiness that has swept society.

Or, as Apple puts it in a brief synopsis: “Pluribus is a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.” You might say she’s Breaking Glad? I’ll get my coat. Anyway, here’s the trailer.

Play

The trailer features Carol talking to the US president through her television. Thankfully not that one who we already see plenty. The fictional POTUS vows to “figure out what makes you different.” Why, Carol asks? “So you can join us,” he says. Just like us, Carol has questions too. Primarily “what the ****?”

The first two episodes of the show, written and directed by Gilligan, will debut on Apple TV+ on November 7. It’s guaranteed to run for at least two seasons, so you can really get invested in this one.