Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 will have over 20 games available at launch

Virtual reality fans rejoice — Sony’s upcoming PlayStation VR 2 will be landing with over 20 games when it eventually hits shelves, according to a investor presentation slide shared by Sony earlier this week.

The roster of games will be made up of a mixture of first and third-party titles, giving gamers a decent selection of virtual worlds to immerse themselves in. Further details like what all of those games are — or indeed, when the actual headset will launch — remain elusive. It has however been confirmed that the first title will be Horizon Call of the Mountain, developed by Guerilla Games, in partnership with UK developer Firesprite.

Back in January, Sony shared details of the PlayStation VR 2 at CES, confirming key specs like the inclusion of a 4K HDR OLED display, with a 110-degree field of view, and 2000 x 2040 pixels available per eye. Frame rates of up to 120Hz are also supported, and there’s even foveated rendering — a clever bit of tech that uses eye-tracking to determine where you’re looking, so that only objects in your current focus are rendered in detail. This saves processing power while increasing efficiency, hopefully resulting in an even smoother experience.

Other confirmed details include the VR2 Sense controller, and the streamlined use of just a single cable to connect the headset to the PlayStation 5 console itself. There’s also a new vibration motor for increased immersion, along with four external cameras for improved head movements in the virtual world. Throw in a lens adjustment dial and a vent design to prevent pesky fogging, and there’s plenty for VR fans to get excited about.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the PlayStation VR, so feel free to check out our collection of collated knowledge while we patiently wait for an official release date.

Read more: Sony PlayStation 5 review