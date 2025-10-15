Samsung’s Android XR headset arrives next week to challenge Vision Pro M5 – here’s how to watch

Samsung will fully unveil its Android XR headset, previously dubbed Project Moohan and expected to be officially named Galaxy XR, during an online stream next week.

The company is hosting the event called Worlds Wide Open on October 21 where it is promising to reveal a “new benchmark for XR” with by leveraging multimodal AI.

The headset, believed to be a rival to Apple’s Vision Pro M5 and the Meta Quest 3 and priced somewhere in between. It’ll run on the Android XR operating system that Google co-developed with Google and will have a heavy focus on “bringing AI to the centre of immersive, every day experiences”

Samsung says: “Project Moohan is the groundbreaking first product built for the open and scalable Android XR platform, and it seamlessly blends everyday utility with immersive new experiences. This is where the true potential of XR comes alive, unlocking a whole new dimension of possibilities.”

What do we know about the Project Moohan headset so far? Well quires a lot actually thanks to Samsung’s drip-feeding of information and some recent leaks. It is set to run a Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip, offer a pair of 4K micro-OLED displays and have two-hours of battery life from a single charge. Recent leaks have the device as weighing 545 grams, which is a little less than the 600g the Apple Vision Pro tips the scales at.

Samsung is reportedly planning to put the device on sale before the year is out, so we can surely expect to hear a price and a release date for the Galaxy XR headset during the Worlds Wide Open stream next Tuesday. It begins at the not-particularly-ideal time 10PM eastern (3AM UK time) on October 21 and will be available via Samsung’s official newsroom page and its YouTube channel.