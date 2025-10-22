Samsung’s wider XR plan includes Warby Parker AI glasses to challenge Meta Ray-Ban

As well as fully unveiling the Galaxy XR mixed reality headset on October 21, Samsung has revealed key information about the roadmap for future devices that’ll include AI and XR glasses.

During its Opening New Worlds stream late on Tuesday evening, Samsung delved into the future category of devices running on Google’s Android AR platform. The company is developing both wired and wireless XR and AI glasses that it says can serve different purposes throughout the day.

Samsung also says it is working with popular eyewear brands like Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, which will mirrors the Meta Ray-Ban and Oakley partnerships for popular ranges of smart sunglasses. The company is planning to integrate “AI-native technology” with these glasses that will begin arriving as soon as next year.

In a blog post to accompany the event, Samsung says: “As part of its broader XR roadmap, Samsung is developing multiple form factors, including AI glasses. In collaboration with Google, Samsung is working with pioneering lifestyle brand Warby Parker, known for leveraging technology to create beautifully-designed eyewear and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“At the same time, Samsung is also partnering with Gentle Monster to bring stylish, fashion-forward eyewear that blends cutting-edge AI-native technology with cultural influence and design leadership. Seamlessly connected to the Android XR ecosystem, these devices will pair advanced XR capabilities with style, comfort and practicality, bringing boundary-free discovery, work and play into daily life.”

Meta has taken established a big lead in the sector, but Samsung has a loyal customer base with Galaxy devices and the presence of Android XR will be more attractive to some than software entwined with the Metaverse.