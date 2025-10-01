Oura Ring 4 Ceramic might be the best-looking smart ring yet

Smart ring leader Oura has launched a new ceramic version of its latest Oura Ring 4, while debuting a new way for users of the health and fitness tracker to switch out their style.

The new ring with the zirconia ceramic outer coating is now available in four colours – dubbed Tide, Petal, Cloud, and Midnight. The new coating does come at a significant premium, at £499/£499, and it’s worth noting you can get a standard titanium edition model for just £349/$349. That same titanium still makes up the interior portion of the fancier ring.

Anyhow, the non-allergenic material has been chosen for the 8.5 out of 10 rating on the Mohs hardness scale. That’s not far off the durability of sapphire. Also, because the colours of ceramic are inherent to the metal, the material won’t fade Oura says. It will scuff though, and Oura is shipping the ring with a little buffer.

The company says this “ceramic like you’ve never seen”, which is a turn of phrase oddly reminiscent of a certain US president. It’s pretty but is it worth an extra £150/$150? Those who consider the smart ring a piece of jewellery as much as a wellness tracker certainly might.

Speaking of extra expenditure, Oura has a few more announcements today. It is adding multi-ring support to the companion app. This is a nice option for people who take their accessorising seriously. If you’d like your Oura Ring to match your outfit, now you can easily choose which ring is tracking your health data without any interruption. Although it does mean buying a second Oura Ring. Hey, why not all four of these sexy ceramic variants?

Furthermore, the company is launching a wireless charging case (above). The aluminium case can fully charge the ring five times and can fully charge a ring in 90 minutes. It’s available in the US for $99 now and will arrive globally before 2025 is out. When the ring is running on fumes and you’re away from a power outlet, this is a nice option to have.

Finally, Oura has launched its new Health Panels initiative, which integrates bloodwork panels and ties them to the data recorded by the Oura Ring – such as sleep, stress, and activity. Overall, the testing will offer insight into 50 health biomarkers, and is now available in select US states. Rival wellness companies Whoop and Ultrahuman have similar initiatives, as wearables enter a new generation of holistic health tracking.