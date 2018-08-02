A mega laptop special, gadgets for happy campers and much more in Stuff’s September issue – out now!

With summer winding down we’ve got the best laptops to get your head back in the game. Whether you’re a gamer, globetrotter or student, we’ve got you covered.
Need more deets? Well okay then. Not only do we have the ultra-powerful Razer Blade 15, which is the stuff of dreams for on-the-go gamers, but we’ve also had an exclusive first look at the Asus ZenBook Pro. You know it’s got a display in the touchscreen? That’s pure filth.
Of course it’s not just portable PCs that we’ve got on offer. If your garden’s looking like a jungle, you’ll be happy to know we’ve featured some of the best lawnmowers around for keeping your lawn in pristine condition . There’s even a few robot ones if you’re feeling lazy.
We’ve also got the best bargain smartphones on the market right now! Plus, there’s a 4K projector face-off, as well as reviews for the Sonos Beam, Parrot Anafi and Fitbit Ace. Never say we don’t spoil you.
Don’t forget, loads of this stuff can only be found by buying a copy of the mag, which you can pick up from both physical and digital newsstands right now. Better still, why not subscribe and get the mag delivered straight to your door? Just click here to save yourself a trip to the shops, or here for the Kindle edition.
Now you can also buy single issues of Stuff anywhere in the world, with free next-day delivery in the UK. Just click here to find out more.