Get ready to ditch your headphones on flights, thanks to Japan Airlines’ Devialet seat speakers

Hate popping on headphones when you get on a flight? Whether you find them uncomfortable, annoying to carry, or hard to connect up to in-flight entertainment, using headphones on planes isn’t a picnic. Thankfully, Japan Airlines wants you to ditch them entirely. The airline has teamed up with Devialet to install in-seat sound systems on premium seats, letting you ditch headphones.

Japan Airlines is working with Devialet to install speakers inside seats on selected planes. The seats, crafted by Safran Seats, will include the new audio system dubbed Euphony. Inside the headrest on each seat, you’ll find bespoke versions of Devialet’s Dione loudspeakers – one on each side.

The system then uses some rather clever tech to adapt the audio to your content and the noise of the cabin. Devialet promises an optimal listening experience without disruption to other passengers onboard. Regardless of your seat position, the speakers will fire out rich and clear audio in Hi-Fi sound. Plus, you won’t have to worry about getting tangled in cables when you stand up mid-flight.

The in-seat speakers are on the way to selected seats on Japan Airlines planes. First class and business seats on 13 new Airbus A350-1000s in the fleet will get the Devialent sound system. We’re big fans of this idea, and are hopeful that the speaker systems make it back down to pleb class for everyone to enjoy. Let’s just hope your seat neighbour can’t hear your movie, eh?

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home