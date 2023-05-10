Apple Watch Series 9 could herald first major processor upgrade since 2020

While each new Apple Watch release marks some sort of new feature spun out of Cupertino, hardware upgrades have been a bit of a different story lately. While the Series 7, 8, and Ultra watches have come out with “new” processors, they’re actually using the same CPU. Rather, the processor has gained extra features such as the gyroscope. Computing power has more or less remained the same since the Series 6 was released back in 2020 – and we’re now on the brink of Series 9.

But according to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the next Apple Watch will feature a more major processor upgrade. He details that the Series 9 is expected to include a “new processor”, including the CPU on board. Gurman explains that Apple will likely base the new Watch chip on the A15 from the iPhone series.

It’s unclear quite how significant these changes could be, but we’d expect a boost in performance. If nothing else, Apple is converting its processors to denser, more efficient chips. This alone could bring noticeable bumps in power, including a longer battery life. As for what else to expect from the Series 9, details are currently scarce. The device is widely expected to ship with minor upgrades rather than a major redesign, though this is of course unconfirmed. If Apple sticks to schedule, we’ll most likely find out in September at the brand’s major launch event.