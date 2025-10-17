Apple TV is the new home of F1 in the US

Apple has confirmed it its Apple TV streaming service has acquired the rights to broadcast Formula 1 races in the United States. The long-expected accord will begin in the 2026 F1 season and will last for five years with Apple reportedly paying $750 million overall and $150 million (around £103m per year) per season for the exclusive rights on US soil.

There’s good news and bad news for F1 fans in the US. The bad news? You’re going to need a $12.99 Apple TV (recently rebranded from Apple TV+) subscription. The good news is that Apple is not charging a separate premium for F1 as it does with Major League Soccer.

The agreement sees Apple replace ESPN as the rights holder for Formula 1 in the United States, but it doesn’t affect coverage in other nations. So, Sky will continue to broadcast F1 in the UK, for instance.

However, if the new partnership goes well, Apple may look to extend its relationship with F1 by bidding for the global rights. They will be up for renewal in three years.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet,” says Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services in a media release.

“2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1, from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world, and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage to our customers in a way that only Apple can.”

Some other details include Apple giving race fans the option to tune into the commentary feed from the F1 TV streaming service or the acclaimed Sky Sports team. Furthermore, Apple is adding the ability to follow races in detail from its Apple Sports app with “live updates for every qualifying, Sprint, and race for each Grand Prix across the season, with real-time leaderboards, season driver and constructor standings, Live Activities to follow on the Lock Screen, and a designated widget for the iPhone Home Screen.”