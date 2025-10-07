In iOS 26.1 Apple is making a change to alarms it should have made years ago

The latest beta of iOS 26.1 is now available for developers and eagle-eyed observers have spotted a potentially bacon-saving change for the best iPhone models and beyond.

If you’ve ever turned off your morning alarm when blindly pawing at your phone hoping to hit snooze then you’ll be pleased to know that in iOS 26.1 turning off the alarm requires a little more attention and intention.

The iOS 26.1 beta 2 includes a new live alarm screen requiring users to Slide to Stop the morning foghorn, while you can still tap to snooze the alarm.

If this new interface makes it into iOS 26.1 (betas are always subject to change), in theory, it should make it more difficult to accidentally turn off an alarm. And, hopefully, lessen the chances of missing an early flight to the airport, or an important work meeting. Well, not so much that latter part, we’ll lament the loss of that formerly cast iron excuse.

As MacRumors pointed out, changes made between iOS 18 and iOS 26 actually made it easier to accidentally turn off the alarm when attempting to snooze. In the 2024 software, the buttons were smaller and farther apart on the display. In iOS 26 they are larger and closer together. Now the Slide to Stop feature retains the new design but should prevent the commands being conflated in the morning haze.

Elsewhere in iOS 26.1, Apple is equipping more stock apps with its new Liquid Glass design language, while Apple Intelligence support is coming to eight new languages. Essentially, this release is about refining the new experience debuted in September, which upended Apple’s naming conventions to match the year they’re designed for.

New features in iOS 26 included the aforementioned Vision Pro-inspired Liquid Glass aesthetic along with some excellent new multitasking capabilities for iPadOS 26. There’s also a new AI-powered live translation service, Call Screening, Hold Assist, polls in Messages and loads more.

Overall, it was one of the more significant updates of recent years. Now Apple is setting about making smaller refinements. Starting with helping to ensure you get up on time.

If you’re still exploring the new operating system, here are some of our favourite iOS 26 tips and tricks. iOS 26.1 will likely be out at some point this month.