6 things you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Home

Just a few months after Apple made its own high-priced entry in the smart assistant-powered home speaker scene, now Samsung is here with much the same kind of effort – but bigger.

We're not sure whether it's better or not, but it certainly is physically larger. The Samsung Galaxy Home is a similarly higher-end kind of home speaker, powered by Bixby and aimed to deliver superior sound than the simpler and streamlined Amazon Echo and Google Home models.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Home at this week's Galaxy Note 9 reveal event, and while they shared some critical details, there's still a fair bit we don't know about the device. Keen on the idea of putting Bixby in your flat? Here's what we've heard so far.