Today’s home security cams are certainly bright, but not many feel genuinely smart. Right now, they’re more Milhouse than Lisa Simpson.
With skills like face recognition and zone monitoring rarely fitted as standard, you’ll often be bombarded with alerts or miss key bits of action.
To be fair, Nest Cam Indoor is rarely guilty of such misdemeanours and has both of the above features, albeit locked behind its £80 per year Nest Aware subscription.
But the Google-owned company has been busy working on something properly next-gen: a 4K security cam that reminded me of CSI’s ‘zoom, enhance’ scenes, while looking a bit like Pixar’s little anglepoise lamp.
The Nest Cam IQ isn’t a replacement for the Cam Indoor. Instead, it’s a next-gen alternative with unique skills that stem from its 4K sensor. And having seen what it can do, it’s going to be hard to go back...
Nest Cam IQ design: the friendly face of home surveillance
There are two ways to design a security cam: make it look like a relation of ED-209 (like the Netatmo Presence), or hide its burglar-catching intentions in an innocent shell.
As you can see, the Nest Cam IQ has gone for the latter, and it works really well. The design is clearly based on the Nest Cam Outdoor, but there’s something much more charming about it in the flesh. A new LED ring light shows when it’s recording, and the all-round friendliness mean you’ll be happy to place it pretty much anywhere.
This versatility is boosted by a nicely designed hinge, which lets you turn it 180 degrees in either direction horizontally, or 160 degrees vertically. I’m no hinge specialist or a subscriber to Hinge magazine, but even I found myself nodding at its weighting and smooth rotation.
Still, even a cracking hinge can’t eclipse the Cam IQ’s clever new hardware and software skills...
Nest Cam IQ features: the smartest cam in the room
So what makes the Cam IQ so special that it costs almost twice the price of its rivals? There are six highlights, which I’ll go through in order of coolness.
For starters, unlike its 1080p rivals, it has a 4K sensor with HDR. It doesn’t actually record or stream in 4K, because that’d probably drop-kick your home network. Instead, it uses that extra resolution to help its software do some image fine-tuning and next-gen tricks.
The best of these is called ‘Supersight’. If the camera detects an ‘unfamiliar face’ (and you have it set-up to record ‘unfamiliar faces’), it’ll automatically zoom in on that person and follow them around the room, like they’re starring in a slapstick burglar comedy. Sadly, it doesn’t also overlay the Pink Panther theme music, but it’s a cool trick that’s done digitally rather than relying on a potentially noisy motorised stand.
A close relation of Supersight is ‘familiar face alerts’, which you’ll have to pay extra for as part of £80 per year Nest Aware subscription (it's also only available on the IQ). It again combines the 4K sensor with Google’s face recognition tech to help identify family members and create a (slightly scary) library of mugshots. This means you can use the Cam IQ as a kind of family tracker, making sure the kids genuinely did come straight home rather than via the skate park.
I was initially sceptical about the need for the Cam IQ’s 4K sensor and HDR, even if it does mean you do a proper 12x ‘zoom, enhance’ on a burglar’s face to see details like eye colour. After all, we’ve found 1080p cameras like the Nest Cam Indoor to be perfectly capable of picking out a face during the day or night.
But after seeing it in action, the real benefit of the extra resolution are features like Supersight and familiar face alerts. Both are certainly cool, if still more of a luxury than a security cam essential. Talking of which...
Nest Cam IQ features: has the basics covered too
The more basic ‘face detection’ seen on previous Nest cams is handily built into the Cam IQ. This means that, like on the Netatmo Welcome, face detection is free rather than being part of the Nest Aware subscription.
The Cam IQ’s two other cool new features are related to audio. The big speaker at the back is apparently seven times more powerful than the Cam Indoor – I didn’t get the chance to listen to it, but the combination of this and its three microphones makes the Cam IQ much more suitable for video chats. An update coming later this year will bring ‘walkie talkie’ functionality that’ll let you simultaneously talk and listen to someone using the app, rather than press a button to talk then release to hear.
And finally, there are intelligent audio alerts, which can identify particular sounds like people talking or a dog barking. These come as part of the £80 per year Nest Aware subscription and, unlike the ‘familiar face alerts’, will be available to all Nest security cams.
Nest Cam IQ early verdict
There’s no doubt about it – the Cam IQ is easily the most advanced indoor security cam I’ve seen and probably the first step towards getting Blade Runner’s Esper Photo Analysis machine. But that doesn’t mean you should buy it.
The new features you get from its mix of a 4K sensor and clever software are luxuries at this point, rather a complete reinvention of the security cam.
If, for example, you don’t have any interest in tracking your family’s daily comings and goings, then ‘familiar face alerts’ probably isn’t worth stumping up an extra £140 for. I also wonder if the Cam IQ’s tech might be more useful in an outdoor cam, where it could really help identify that person breaking into your shed. No doubt this will be Nest’s next move.
But on the flipside, the Cam IQ also looks to be the most future-proofed security cam around. It has raw power and great design on its side, plus Nest’s open source Thread connectivity and its track record of regularly updating its cameras.
And in the form of features like Supersight, it also has real gadgety goodness that has so far really only been provided by our current favourite camera, the Netatmo Welcome. Whether or not that’s worth £300 (plus an optional £80 p/year Nest Aware subscriptions), we’ll let you know in our full review soon.