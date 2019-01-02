What is the Motorola One for? That sounds like an insult in question form, but it’s a valid one here. This isn’t part of an existing Moto range, and it seems to tread on the toes of the Moto G6 Plus. That phone is sold at almost the same price in some shops.

The Motorola One is quite a different prospect in a couple of ways, though. First, this isn’t a true big-screen phone. It has a notch, which lets Motorola fit more screen inches into a smaller frame. It also runs Android One rather than the usual Moto version of Android, which makes it seem closer to a Pixel phone in look and feel.

And, design-wise, it has more in common with the Nokia 7.1 and Honor Play than the Moto G6 crew. The Moto One is a mid-size mobile with a notch. In 2019 notches will seem ordinary, maybe even passé by summer, but for now at least this is one of the most modern-looking models you can get for the cash.

The Motorola One is a real people-pleaser too. It’s 2.5D glass on the front and back, aluminium on the sides, has slim-ish iPhone XR-a-like display borders and is a couple of millimetres less wide than Apple’s “accessible” iPhone. We’ve slapped those quotation marks in because, let’s be honest, £799 isn’t exactly affordable.

You get a simple silicone case in the box too. It’s a nice touch even if the things do only cost pennies to make at scale.

The rest is a case of pretty healthy mid-price box ticking. Motorola’s One has 64GB storage, USB-C charging and a solid fingerprint scanner. Good, good and good.

There are zero silly moves here. Motorola has kept the headphone jack, and there’s P2i water resistance. This isn’t your “show off by dropping it in the bath” water resistance, just a nano coating to keep it safe in the rain, but it’s the right spec for a phone in this class.

Even the speaker is, well, OK at least. It’s not bassy or ultra-loud, but does the job for YouTube and podcasts. There’s just one the one driver on the bottom even though there are two grilles. Faking it like this is not very “Moto”, just as boasting about any of your achievements is not very British. But in both cases, someone banging else banging on about it is more annoying than the original act.