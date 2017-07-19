It’s impossible to miss, seeing how far it sticks out the back of the phone without a Moto Mod attached, so it’s a good job the Z2 Play’s camera is up to snuff.

Essentially the same 12MP, f/1.7 aperture setup seen in the cheaper Moto G5 Plus, it won’t come as a shock to learn that image quality is roughly the same here. But then the Moto G5 Plus punched well above its weight, so that’s not exactly a bad thing.

The dual-pixel AF system uses phase-detection and a laser to speed up focusing, but it’s only really obvious when you switch to the Professional mode. This puts all the AF points onscreen for real-time focus adjustment. In Auto, this all happens behind the scenes. It does feel quick, regardless of the mode you’re in, but it can still struggle to focus on close objects. The Camera app is simple enough, with all the more complex settings buried in the Pro mode, so you don't have to get your hands dirty unless you really want to.

Quality is decent, though not spectacular in anything except perfect light. That’s because colours lose their vibrance as soon as the sun goes in, and the Auto mode tends to err towards overexposing your shots. Auto HDR can sometimes struggle to rescue the dynamic range, too.

Motorola has a habit of over-processing your snaps, so they appear sharp at a glance, but are actually hiding a lack of detail when you get up close. That’s still true here, and can be really noticeable in cityscapes and subjects with lots of intricate detail.

Low-light shooting can still be tricky, as there’s no optical image stabilisation - despite what that bulging camera module might suggest. You’ll still have to pay a lot more to find a phone that can do a better job, though.

That’s kind of the overall story here - the Z2 Play’s camera isn’t bad for the money, but it doesn’t stand out either. Compared to the Honor 9’s dual cameras and clever shooting modes, you might even call it boring, but when the best camera you have is the one that’s in your pocket, it’s up to you whether you think it’s a big deal.