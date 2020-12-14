A 3:2 aspect ratio has kind of been the Surface's thing for a while now, so it's no surprise to see the same here, albeit with a dialled-back resolution to keep costs (and battery consumption) in check.

You get a 1536x1024 resolution, stretched over 12.4in, which isn't quite Full HD. This isn't a dealbreaker for web browsing, and documents just about look crisp enough even when working on two things side-by-side, but when cheaper Chromebooks manage to find room in the budget for 1080p panels, it's still a bit disappointing.

At least colours are punchy, and the panel isn't lacking when it comes to brightness. Viewing angles are very good, and it has 10-point multitouch support like the rest of the Surface range. That's less important in a laptop than a 2-in-1 or a tablet, maybe, but still nice to have.

Minimal display bezels certainly look the part, and the sturdy screen hinge stays firmly in place at whatever angle you choose - yet is light enough to open with one finger.

The Go punches slightly above its weight in the audio department, with Microsoft's stealthy "omnisonic" speakers sitting out of sight beneath the keyboard tray. They're not going to put your Bluetooth speaker out of business, but are surprisingly clear and not overly harsh when you crank the volume.