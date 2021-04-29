You can try it for games and videos too, but should you? Microsoft has set up the screen so any stuff that would be behind the blank bit between the display is left out. It’s like you’re watching a film with a pillar sat right in front of you, and that’s not good news. And where do games often put the most important parts of the action? Right in the centre.

We tried playing Fallout 4 on the Microsoft Surface Duo via Xbox Game Pass, and it wasn’t too bad an experience, game streaming visual issues aside. But would we want to play a whole epic adventure game or a 2-hour movie on the Duo? Probably not. If the Microsoft Surface Duo is the solution to a problem (and we’re not entirely sure it is), it brings its own therapy-worthy baggage along for the ride.

There’s other fallout to the Microsoft Surface Duo’s hybrid style too. Most phones are designed to be used, for the most part, upright. You may use landscape mode for photos, video or some games, but for general navigation it’s upright all the way. The Microsoft Surface Duo is different, and that means it needs to react to changes of orientation quickly. And it doesn’t. You’re often left waiting for it to catch up with you. The same is true when you try to switch to the other side of the phone in “one screen” mode, where only one display is lit.

For a dual-screen concept like this to truly work, it needs to be seamless, and the Microsoft Surface Duo is not. Using it is frequently quite frustrating, and many times it has stubbornly refused to respond to unlocks or soft key presses. The Microsoft Surface Duo simply is not on the ball some of the time. Too much of the time, given how much it costs.

You could try to blame this on the Snapdragon 855 CPU. It’s kinda old, already superseded by the Snapdragon 855+, then the Snapdragon 865, then the Snapdragon 865+ and, finally, the Snapdragon 888 more recently. However, this processor is still plenty powerful, and some of the laggy pauses are to do with real basic stuff.

It’s as if the Microsoft Surface Duo is wearing those glasses with a picture of open eyes where the lenses would be, but it’s actually asleep behind them. We can’t put this down to launch bugs either, as the Surface Duo has been around in the US for months. The software is a bit of a mess.