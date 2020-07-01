There is a strange collision going on in the Surface Book 3. It's futuristic and just a touch stale at the same time.

The futuristic part is the screen and hinge mechanism. Screen plugged in, the Surface Book 3 feels just as solid as a normal laptop. Yank at the display and it won't detach.

To use the Surface Book 3 as a tablet, you press a button on the keyboard. You'll hear a light clunk and can then remove the screen as if it's held there with just a couple of fridge magnets.

This is more-or-less the hybrid dream. The Surface Book 3 doesn't seem wobbly or shaky when dressed up as a laptop, or bulky when the screen is used on its own.

The hinge doesn't let you tilt the screen back too far, but it is designed to let you use the Surface Book 3 on your knees without it toppling over. This works, as long as your legs are so sloped you’re barely sitting.

Microsoft's engineers deserve and extra value bumper pack of credit for how well the Surface Book 3 fundamentals work. However, there are a few little issues to consider.

The Surface Book 3 has, by 2020 standards, fat screen surrounds. This may sting when you'll pay £2500 for the spec reviewed. And this, obviously, affects the footprint.

Our 13-inch Surface Book 3 is big and kinda heavy next to other 13-inch portable laptops. It is over 250g heavier and almost a centimetre thicker than a MacBook Pro 13, and the HP Spectre 13 is even smaller and lighter.

If we were after a laptop to carry around every day, we probably wouldn’t buy a Surface Book 3.

Still, Microsoft has a couple of solid excuses for this extra bulk. The first is obvious. The techy logistics of a normal laptop are a cakewalk compared to the Surface Book 3's. And as long as you don't buy the "entry level" £1599 version you get an Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card.